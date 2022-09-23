Terry Stone & Emily Wyatt in UK's 'The Last Heist' Crime Film Trailer

"We're here to make bank robberies great again!" Platinum Pictures has revealed an official trailer + UK release date for this British crime thriller titled The Last Heist, from filmmaker Coz Greenop. It's now set to open theatrical in November in the UK, though still has no US release yet. When the stakes are this high is there really honour amongst thieves, and how far will this four go to protect each other, especially if the main threat seems to come from within the group? The Last Heist is inspired by true stories, real events and real people (with names changed to protect the not-so-innocent). The Last Heist is a witty, gritty, thrilling insight into the real south London criminal underworld - a look at real villains' psyche and ongoing volatile relationships. The Last Heist stars genre veteran Terry Stone, best known as Tony Tucker from Rise of the Footsoldier films, plus Emily Wyatt, Rachel Warren, Michael Head, Ricky London, Sam Gittins, and Perry Benson. This looks frustratingly mediocre, the kind of bad film that used to be direct-to-video.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Coz Greenop's The Last Heist, direct from YouTube:

Six month after a bank job gone sideways, four criminals reunite to split the proceeds of the heist. Before they all go their separate ways, the crew need to make sense of the mess and figure out what went wrong. When the stakes are this high is there really honour amongst thieves, and how far will this four go to protect each other, especially if the main threat seems to come from within the group? The Last Heist is directed by British filmmaker Coz Greenop (aka Corrie Greenop), director of the films Demon Baby, Dark Beacon, and House Red previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Michael Head and Lucinda Royden. Produced by Terry Stone and Richard Turner. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Platinum Pictures will initially release Greenop's The Last Heist in UK cinemas starting November 4th, 2022 this fall. No US release date is set yet - stay tuned. Interested?