Thandiwe Newton in Trailer for Neo-Western Thriller 'God's Country'

"Out here things are a little different… Most folks handle this sort of thing amongst themselves." IFC Films has unveiled the first official trailer for God's Country, an indie Neo-Western thriller from filmmaker Julian Higgins. This first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and it earned some rave reviews, despite mostly flying under the radar during the festival. The title is a reference to the land which it takes place on - Thandiwe Newton plays Sandra Guidry, a Black professor living and working in a rural town in the snowy lands of the American West. When this grieving college professor confronts two hunters that she catches trespassing on her property, she's drawn into an escalating battle of wills with catastrophic consequences for all. It's a remarkably tense thriller with some exceptional cinematography, but most of all a towering, magnificent performance from Newton. The indie cast features Jeremy Bobb, Joris Jarsky, Jefferson White, Kai Lennox, & Tanaya Beatty. This is one great indie film this is worth seeking out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Julian Higgins' God's Country, direct from YouTube:

Based on a short story by acclaimed author James Lee Burke, God's Country is a neo-Western thriller set in the snowy wilderness of the American West. Thandiwe Newton plays Sandra Guidry, a Black professor living and working in a rural college town. She discovers a mysterious red truck parked in her driveway and soon learns it belongs to a pair of local hunters seeking to enter the forest behind her house. Sandra turns them away politely but firmly – her experience tells her these are not the sort of men to welcome freely into her world. But they won’t take no for an answer, and soon Sandra finds herself drawn into an escalating battle of wills that puts her most deeply held values to the test. God's Country is directed by American filmmaker Julian Higgins, his second feature after making Mending Wall previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Shaye Ogbonna and Julian Higgins, based on James Lee Burke's short story "Winter Light". This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. IFC Films will debut God's Country in select US theaters exclusively on September 16th, 2022.