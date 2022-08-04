'The Banshees of Inisherin' Trailer with Colin Farrell & Barry Keoghan

"We won't call it quits. We'll call it the 'start.'" Searchlight Pictures has unveiled the first official trailer for the latest film from acclaimed writer / director Martin McDonagh, known for his films In Bruges, Seven Psychopaths, and Three Billboards previously. The Banshees of Inisherin is set to premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in September (and likely at Telluride + TIFF too), then lands in theaters this October. Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, leading to alarming consequences for both. Banshees features another stellar cast: Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as the two friends (the same two from In Bruges! ha!), plus Kerry Condon, Pat Shortt, and Barry Keoghan. No surprise coming from McDonagh, this looks fantastic!! Impressive to see a story that's entirely about a friendship ending going to so many wacky places.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin, from YouTube:

Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, the film follows lifelong friends Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship. A stunned Pádraic, aided by his sister Siobhán (Kerry Condon) and troubled young islander Dominic (Barry Keoghan), endeavours to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer. But Pádraic's repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences. The Banshees of Inisherin is both written and directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Martin McDonagh, director of the award-winning films In Bruges, Seven Psychopaths, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri previously. Produced by Graham Broadbent and Peter Czernin. This will premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival coming up soon, and will also play at TIFF. Searchlight Pictures will then debut McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin in select US theaters exclusively stating on October 21st, 2022 this fall. First impression? Looking good?