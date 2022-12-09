'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse' Animated Short Film Trailer

"We're on a quest for cake!" Apple TV+ has debuted the official trailer for The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse, an animated short film adapted from the book of the same name by Charlie Mackesy. The story comes to life in this beautifully animated film from NoneMore and Bad Robot Productions. Follow the unlikely bond between four friends as they explore the meaning of kindness, courage and hope. The short features the voice talents of Idris Elba, Gabriel Byrne, Tom Hollander, and newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll. The poignant journey follows the unlikely friendship of a boy, a mole, a fox, and a horse traveling together in the boy’s search for home. The film features Mackesy's distinctive illustrations brought to life in full color with beautiful hand-drawn animation. Presented in partnership with the BBC, who will premiere The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse in the UK, in addition to its worldwide premiere on Apple TV+ for streaming on Christmas Day. This is a beloved story in book form, curious to see how it works on the screen.

Trailer for Mackesy & Baynton's short film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse, from YouTube:

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and the Horse, based on the best-selling book of the same name by celebrated author Charlie Mackesy, tells a story of kindness, friendship, courage and hope for viewers of all ages. The short film features the voice talents of Idris Elba, Gabriel Byrne, Tom Hollander, and newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse is co-directed by author Charlie Mackesy and filmmaker Peter Baynton (The Tiger Who Came to Tea). Matthew Freud presents a Charlie Mackesy film, produced by Academy Award nominee Cara Speller (Pear Cider and Cigarettes) of NoneMore Productions and J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella of Bad Robot Productions. The short is adapted from the original book in collaboration with writer Jon Croker (Paddington 2). It's executive produced by Jony Ive and Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson. Original score by composer Isobel Waller-Bridge, performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra and conducted by Geoff Alexander. Apple will debut The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse film streaming on Apple TV+ starting on December 25th, Christmas Day, later this month.