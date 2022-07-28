The Countdown Begins in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Teaser

"You gave them the power to destroy themselves…" The countdown has begun. Universal has unveiled the first announcement teaser trailer for Christopher Nolan's next movie Oppenheimer, which is now in post-production set for release in July 2023 next summer. No plot details have been revealed in a synopsis, but we all know what it's about. Oppenheimer tells the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb, working at the Los Alamos Laboratory on the Manhattan Project in the 1940s during WWII. The massive cast features Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, with Emily Blunt as "Kitty" Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, with Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Jason Clarke, David Krumholtz, Kenneth Branagh, David Dastmalchian, and many others. This is one of Nolan's usual teasers without much footage only a striking voiceover about the bomb. Plus a countdown to the release one year from now.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, direct from YouTube:

The movie follows theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project (started in 1939 it ran from 1942 to 1946) and his contributions that led to the creation of the very first atomic bomb during World War II. Oppenheimer is directed by the acclaimed, award-winning British filmmaker Christopher Nolan, of movies Following, Memento, Insomnia, Batman Begins, The Prestige, The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and Tenet previously. The screenplay is also written by Christopher Nolan, adapted from the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird & Martin Sherwin. Produced by Charles Roven, Christopher Nolan & Emma Thomas. Universal Pictures will debut Nolan's Oppenheimer in theaters everywhere starting on July 21st, 2023 next year. Who's excited?