'The Day After Halloween' Film Trailer - 'The Hangover' Meets Horror

"Hello guys! I need to talk to you, about a party you had here last night…" Kamikaze Dogfight has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror creation titled The Day After Halloween, arriving on VOD later in August this summer. No relation to the 1979 horror film also titled The Day After Halloween, which is a bit strange to see nowadays. "It's The Hangover meets Horror when Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight invite you to witness The Day after Halloween." Directed by Chad Ostrom, and written by Danny Schluck, this frighteningly fun genre treat sees two lifelong buddies forced to unravel the circumstances that led to a corpse in their bathtub in the wake of a Halloween party. Sounds intense. The film stars Danny Schluck, Brandon DeLany, Aimee Fogelman, and Victoria Meade. This doesn't look that good, which isn't a surprise considering this hasn't earned any buzz at the small festivals it has been screening at. Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Chad Ostrom's The Day After Halloween, direct from YouTube:

Two lifelong buddies must unravel the circumstances that led to a corpse in their bathtub in the wake of a Halloween party. Day After Halloween, also known as The Day After Halloween, is directed by first-time filmmaker Chad Ostrom, making his feature directorial debut after working as a producer and on other gigs in filmmaking and music videos. The screenplay is written by Danny Schluck. It's produced by Jennifer Askew, Lloyd Jay Fass, Chad Ostrom, and Danny Schluck. This initially premiered at the 2020 Halloween International Virtual Film Festival during the pandemic. Kamikaze Dogfight + Gravitas will debut Ostrom's The Day After Halloween direct-to-VOD starting on August 23rd, 2022 this summer. Anyone interested?