'The Great Basin' Documentary Trailer About Lonely Folks in Nevada

"You gotta really walk around to see… there's life out here." Circle Collective has released an official trailer for an indie documentary film titled The Great Basin, an observational film about the various people living and working in this very quiet, dusty region of Nevada. This originally premiered at the 2021 DOK Leipzig Festival last year. Director Chivas DeVinck "works his way up from the soil to the stars to find out what constitutes Nevada outside of Las Vegas. Milieus, places and people are intertwined in a collage. The magnetic core of the whole is the subterranean water from which everything seems to grow and for which everyone strives." Known as the "Loneliest Road in America," sits the Great Basin (see on Google Maps) in rural NV. While it is recognized as desolate land it's also seen as a microcosm of the economic, social, and ecological marginalization of 21st century rural communities. This film captures the tapestry of characters who work, live, and play in the region. It reminds me of the Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets film in many ways.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Chivas DeVinck's documentary The Great Basin, from YouTube:

From below the earth to the stars, The Great Basin is a documentary film that builds a complex panorama of rural Nevada, in the Western United States, through a tapestry of characters who work, live, and play there. The Great Basin is the location of the "Loneliest Road in America" and can be seen as a microcosm of the economic, social, and ecological marginalization of 21st-century rural communities. The Great Basin is directed by New York-based doc filmmaker Chivas DeVinck, his second doc feature after making The Poets previously. It's also produced by Chivas DeVinck. Featuring music by Felicia Atkinson. This first premiered at the DOK Leipzig Festival last year, and has played at many other fests this year including the Santa Fe Film Festival most recently. Circle Collective will debut The Great Basin in select US theaters (Las Vegas first) starting November 14th, 2022 this fall. For more info, visit the film's official site. Interested?