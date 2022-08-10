The Hammer Family's Bad History in 'House of Hammer' Doc Trailer

"On the outside, we were a perfect family…" Discovery has revealed an official trailer for an intriguing new docu series about Armie Hammer, yes the actor, titled House of Hammer. I despise referring to gossip but most of you probably heard the crazy stories about Armie from a few years ago. "Hammer's meteoric rise to fame came crashing down as victims came forward with disturbing stories of bondage, cannibalism fantasies, branding and that was just the beginning. The rape and abuse allegations brought against Armie Hammer in 2021 shocked Hollywood insiders and fans across the globe. This docuseries begins in 2020 at the peak of Hammer's rise to fame. Featuring exclusive revelations from Armie's aunt, Casey Hammer, and multiple survivors of Armie's alleged abuse, the docuseries brings to light the dark secrets - ranging from accusations of violence and abuse to political manipulation and financial fraud." Scary. The docuseries "weaves together a chilling story of the dysfunction and wickedness that grow behind decades of power and money." I don't even know what to make of this. It's way, way more than just gossip now. Take a look below.

Here's the official trailer for Discovery+'s doc series House of Hammer, direct from YouTube:

House of Hammer is a docuseries chronicling the deeply troubling accusations leveled against critically acclaimed actor Armie Hammer and the dark, twisted legacy of the Hammer dynasty. With exclusive access and shocking revelations, the documentary takes viewers inside the Hammer family’s dark power plays over the course of three revealing hours. "The accusations of rape and abuse brought against Armie Hammer in the last few years are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family. With House of Hammer, we witness truly disturbing details and sinister secrets that money and power couldn't hide forever," said Discovery+'s Jason Sarlanis. House of Hammer is a doc series directed by Elli Hakami (TV doc executive producer making his directorial debut) and Julian P. Hobbs (director of Collectors and "Queen of Meth"). With Casey Hammer as a consultant. It's produced by Francesca Newton and Meredith Russell; executive produced by Pamela Deutsch, Elli Hakami, and Julian P. Hobbs. Discovery will debut the House of Hammer series streaming on Discovery+ starting September 2nd, 2022 coming soon. Anyone?