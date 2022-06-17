'The Matrix: Smith Remembers' Fan Trailer Imagines a Different Sequel

"We're all trapped inside these strange, repeating loops…" What if they made a sequel to The Matrix that was actually all about Agent Smith instead of Neo? Would anyone watch it? I bet they would. A Matrix fan created this clever 42-second trailer for a re-imagined sequel called The Matrix: Smith Remembers - which is a pretty good title. By now we all know they "upgraded" Smith in The Matrix Resurrections last year by casting Jonathan Groff instead of Hugo Weaving. This trailer borrows various clips from a few recent films starring Hugo Weaving and uses audio from the Resurrections trailer to create a new concept. I dig it. One comment on YT pitches a great idea: "the story follows Agent Smith somehow reprogrammed to be a normal civilian in The Matrix as he slowly remembers his past and gets his powers back." Check it out.

Welcome back, Mr. Smith. Here's the movie's faux synopsis direct from YouTube: "With his previous avatar destroyed at the end of The Matrix Revolutions, Smith has been resurrected in a real body vessel and reintegrated into the Matrix, having lost his ability to replicate himself, Smith nonetheless has retained all of the memories of his previous incarnation, including his freedom from the system of the Matrix, The Analyst brought Smith back for one purpose: to keep tabs on Neo and ensure that he is unable to leave the Matrix again…" The Matrix: Smith Remembers is a fan-made trailer tribute created by a YouTuber called "Fanmadetrix". The latest sequel The Matrix Resurrections, directed by Lana Wachowski, already opened in theaters late last year in December 2021 - it's now available to watch anywhere. Who wants more Smith?