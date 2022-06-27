'The Most Dangerous' Game Remake Trailer with Van Dien & Berenger

"If you believe in a God, gentlemen, start praying to him." Mill Creek Ent. has revealed an official trailer for The Most Dangerous, which looks like a made-for-TV knock off remake of the classic short story of the same name. This story has been rebooted and updated and tweaked and revised so many times, including with the controversial The Hunt most recently, as well as the Quibi series no one watched. But this looks like the worst remake yet. A father and son are shipwrecked on an island where they are caught up in a trophy hunt held by its mysterious owner, a merciless man who uses the land as an elite hunting preserve for the most dangerous game of all: human. Starring Tom Berenger, Chris "CT" Tamburello, Bruce Dern, Judd Nelson, Caspar Van Dien, Elissa Dowling, Kevin Porter, Eddie Finlay, & Randy Charach. The original The Most Dangerous film was made in 1932, and it's probably better to just watch that instead.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Justin Lee's The Most Dangerous Game, direct from YouTube:

A father and son are shipwrecked on a remote island where they are caught up in a trophy hunt held by its mysterious owner, a merciless man who uses the land as an elite hunting preserve for stalking the most dangerous game of all: human. The Most Dangerous Game is both written and directed by indie filmmaker Justin Lee, director of many junk films including Big Legend, A Reckoning, Any Bullet Will Do, Alone We Fight, Swell, Badland, Final Kill, Apache Junction, Hellblazers, and A Tale of Two Guns previously. It is inspired by the "The Most Dangerous Game" short story written by Richard Connell first published in 1942. Produced by Randy Charach, Ed Morrone, and Michelle Ng. Mill Creek Entertainment will release Lee's The Most Dangerous Game in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 5th, 2022 this summer. Anyone?