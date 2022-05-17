'The Passengers of the Night' Trailer Featuring Charlotte Gainsbourg

"I often think of moments we spent together. They're like gifts." Madman Films in Australia has debuted an official trailer for a French indie drama titled The Passengers of the Night, ahead of it premiere at the Sydney Film Festival in June. The film first screened at the Berlin Film Festival, but it didn't really pick up any great reviews. Set in 1981 in Paris, this is sort of an autobiographical tale of a French family. Left by her husband, Elisabeth finds herself alone, responsible for the day-to-day care of her two children. She picks up a job on a night-time radio show, where she meets the free-spirited Talulah, a youngster she decides to take under her wing. "This heart-warming film is filled with small acts of kindness that have profound effects." Charlotte Gainsbourg stars as Elisabeth, joined by Noée Abita as Talulah, Quito Rayon Richter, Megan Northam, Thibault Vinçon, and Emmanuelle Béart. This film does indeed have an impressive soundtrack and some nice cinematography, but there's not much more to it than that. I saw this at Berlinale and didn't care for it much unfortunately, but that's just my own personal take on it. Worth a look anyway.

Here's an international trailer (+ poster) for Mikhaël Hers' The Passengers of the Night, from YouTube:

Election night, 1981. Socialist François Mitterrand has been declared president and there are celebrations across Paris. But it is not a happy night for Elisabeth (Charlotte Gainsbourg), whose marriage has come to an unexpected end. She must find the means to support herself and two children. When she lucks upon a job on her favorite talkback radio show, she meets Talulah (Noée Abita), a charismatic young woman who is struggling, and invites her home. Free-spirit Talulah has a lasting impact, inspiring confidence in each of the family members. The Passengers of the Night, also known as Les Passagers de la Nuit in French, is directed by French filmmaker Mikhaël Hers, director of the films Charell, Primrose Hill, Montparnasse, Memory Lane, This Summer Feeling, and Amanda previously. The screenplay is written by Maud Ameline, Mariette Désert, and Mikhaël Hers. This first premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. The film just opened in France earlier this month, and next plays at the Sydney Film Festival in Australia this June. No US release date has been set yet - stay tuned for updates. Anyone intrigued by this? Look any?