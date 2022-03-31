The Return of Records Examined in 'Vinyl Nation' Documentary Trailer

"The thrill of what might be behind the door of that little shop." 1091 Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for Vinyl Nation, a documentary about the return of vinyl and resurgence of records in modern times. This originally premiered at various film festivals in 2020 and has been playing on the festival circuit these last two years. Vinyl Nation is a deep dig into the crates of the vinyl record resurgence to discover what an old technology says about our relationship to music and each other in a divided time in America. Some of the questions the film asks: "Has the return of vinyl made music fandom more inclusive or divided? What does vinyl say about our past here in the present? How has the second life of vinyl changed how we hear music and how we listen to each other?" The doc film features Judy Mills, Ashley C. Ford, Kelly Stacy, John Vanderslice, Kutmasta Kurt, Alyson Baker, Kelley Stoltz, Ben Blackwell, Roz Lee, and Ashleyanne Krigbaum. This looks like an uplifting and optimistic film about why everyone loves vinyl (again) and what it all means.

Here's the official trailer for Boone & Smokler's documentary Vinyl Nation, direct from YouTube:

The vinyl record renaissance that has risen over the past decade has brought new fans to a classic format and transformed our idea of a record collector: younger, both male and female, multicultural. This same revival has made buying music more expensive, benefited established bands over independent artists and muddled the question of whether vinyl actually sounds better than other formats. Vinyl Nation digs into the crates of the record resurgence in search of truths set in deep wax: Has the return of vinyl made music fandom more inclusive or divided? What does vinyl say about our past here in the present? How has the second life of vinyl changed how we hear music and how we listen to each other? Vinyl Nation is co-directed by filmmakers Christopher Boone (director of the film Cents previously and lots of shorts) & Kevin Smokler (making his feature debut), making their first feature doc together. This first premiered at the 2020 Montana and Tallgrass Film Festivals, as well as many other fests worldwide. Vinyl Nation debuts direct-to-VOD in the US starting April 19th, 2022. For more more visit the official site. Who is collecting?