The Scary Fight Over Abortion Examined in 'Battleground' Doc Trailer

"By forcing people o have children, you're keeping them in this cycle…" It's all about that cycle, all about maintaining power and control, all about oppression. Abramorama has just debuted an official trailer for a documentary film called Battleground, which is a scary look inside the anti-choice movements and how maligned and irrational they are. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and opens in theaters in early October. Battleground is an urgently timely window into the intersection of abortion and politics in America, following three women who lead formidable anti-abortion organizations to witness the enormous influence they wield. As the nation faces the end of Roe, the film also depicts those on the front lines of the fierce fight to maintain access. "As the the anti-abortion movement overturns Reo, Battleground depicts those on the front lines of the fierce fight to maintain abortion access." I'm still in shock this is happening in America now, when it was already settled long ago. Way too many people have lost it - meet a few in the doc.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Cynthia Lowen's doc Battleground, direct from YouTube:

Who are anti-abortion people? What are they driven by, what do they believe, how do they operate and what are their goals? Battleground gets inside the anti-choice movement as never seen before to answer these questions, with many surprises: they are women, young people, even Democrats. With close access, the film shows how the anti-choice movement is strategizing and organizing, and their determination to overturn Roe at any cost. As their power and influence propels the Supreme Court sharply to the right, and states race to enact unconstitutional abortion bans, the film also depicts those on the front lines of the fierce fight to maintain access. Battleground is directed by award-winning producer / filmmaker Cynthia Lowen, director of the doc film Netizens previously. Produced by Rebecca Stern and Cynthia Lowen. This initially premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Abramorama will debut Battleground in select US theaters on October 7th, 2022, and on VOD later that month. Visit the film's official website.