The Story of Jessi Combs in 'The Fastest Woman On Earth' Doc Trailer
by Alex Billington
October 10, 2022
"It's not as glamorous as it seems." HBO has revealed an official trailer for a documentary film titled The Fastest Woman on Earth, which will be premiering on HBO Max in just a few weeks. This doc captures the high-octane quest of professional racer and TV personality Jessi Combs to break land speed records in a field primarily dominated by men. From filmmakers Chris Otwell & Graham Suorsa: "Nine years in the making, The Fastest Woman on Earth is a deeply personal film for us because we are committed to telling an honest and unvarnished version of Jessi's audacious and inspiring journey. She became a dear friend, and we are incredibly honored to share this documentary in hopes that it inspires courage both in everyday acts and envisioning a legacy for oneself." Her story has a tragic ending, but we will leave that to discover watching the film if you don't know already. It looks like a thrilling story of always going faster and faster.
Filmed over more than seven years beginning in 2013, HBO's documentary The Fastest Woman On Earth chronicles the extraordinary life of professional racer & TV personality Jessi Combs. Approached by a predominately male team of aviation enthusiasts to be the driver of a custom car built from a repurposed fighter jet, Jessi's dream of breaking land speed records is suddenly within reach - but at what cost? As her body & relationships suffer, Jessi continues to strive for the "fastest woman" title, confronting each obstacle with unparalleled courage & audacity. Seamlessly blending inspiration and heartbreak with joy and tragedy, this feature documentary throws viewers directly into the cockpit for Jessi's exceptional endeavor - and the price that she ultimately paid for success. The Fastest Woman On Earth is co-directed by doc filmmakers Chris Otwell (editor / cinematographer) & Graham Suorsa (camera op), both making their feature directorial debut. Produced by Lightbox's co-founders Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn. HBO will debut the doc film streaming on HBO Max starting October 20th, 2022 this fall. Anyone interested?
