The Story of Massive Social Security Fraud in 'The Big Conn' Doc Trailer

"We laughed at him, but everyone wanted to meet him." Apple has revealed the trailer for an intriguing new true crime documentary series called The Big Conn, the next project from the creators / directors of the McMillions about the McDonald's Monopoly game fraud scheme. This time they're focusing on a different kind of fraud, but with just as much trickery and deception. The new four-part series tells the unbelievable true story of larger-than-life attorney, Eric C. Conn, who defrauded the government and taxpayers over half a billion dollars in the largest Social Security fraud case in United States history. All four parts of the series will premiere alongside an "Apple TV+ Original" companion podcast that will explore Conn’s con and outrageous lifestyle further with additional interviews & behind-the-scenes details. This sounds wild! It seems to be more proof that it's always the ones hiding in plaint sight pulling the biggest crimes, living large – until they get caught. I really hope they caught this greedy bastard - I guess we have to watch to find out.

The documentary series follows the story of Eric C. Conn, a Kentucky attorney who managed to steal over $550 million dollars from the U.S. government through its Social Security program. Eric C. Conn was a lawyer living a little too large in eastern Kentucky… until two whistleblowers realized he was at the center of government fraud worth over half a billion dollars, one of the largest in US history. And that was just the beginning. The Big Conn is a docu-series created by and directed by talented filmmakers James Lee Hernandez (director of the McMillions docu-series and writer on numerous short films) and Brian Lazarte (aka Brian David Lazarte - editor on the McMillions docu-series and an editor on numerous other shorts), making another project together following McMillions for HBO. It's executive produced by James Lee Hernandez, Brian Lazarte, and Peter King, co-exec produced by Shannon Pence and Matt Kaye. Apple will debut The Big Conn streaming on Apple TV+ starting May 6th, 2022 coming soon. Who's interested?