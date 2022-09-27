The Story of Rapper Giwar Hajabi - Promo Trailer for 'Rheingold' Film

"How do we record an album in jail?" The Match Factory has revealed an official trailer for Rheingold, a new film from acclaimed Turkish-German director Fatih Akin. He last made the exceptionally disgusting film The Golden Glove which almost ended his career. Next up is this one - premiering at the Hamburg Film Festival before it opens in Germany in October. Fatih Akin's Rheingold captures the life of German hip-hop rapper, entrepreneur, and ex-convict Giwar Hajabi - best known by his stage name "X A T A R" or Xatar. Born to Kurdish parents in Iran, he was imprisoned in Iraq for being Kurdish. From the hell of that Iraqi prison, Giwar Hajabi came to Germany as a young boy with his family in the mid-1980s and fought through even more challenges to make a name for himself. Emilio Sakraya stars as Giwar, with a cast including Mona Pirzad, Kardo Razzazi, Ilyes Raoul, Sogol Faghani, Hüseyin Top, Arman Kashani, plus Ensar "Eno" Albayrak als SSIO. This doesn't look that great, not a very interesting trailer - check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Fatih Akin's Rheingold, direct from Screen's YouTube:

Xatar's path from the ghetto to the top of the music charts is a dramatic adventure story. From the hell of an Iraqi prison, Giwar Hajabi came to Germany as a young boy with his family in the mid-1980s and landed at the very bottom. There were opportunities, but many more stumbling blocks. In no time, he went from a petty criminal to a big-time dealer until a shipment goes missing. To settle his debts with the cartel, Giwar plans a legendary gold heist. Rheingold is both written and directed by acclaimed Turkish-German filmmaker Fatih Akin, director of the other films Head-On, The Edge of Heaven, Soul Kitchen, The Cut, Goodbye Berlin, In the Fade, and The Golden Glove previously. Based on the memoir by Giwar Hajabi. This will premiere at the 2022 Hamburg Film Festival soon, then the film will open first in Germany starting in late October 2022. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned for more updates. Is anyone interested?