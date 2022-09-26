The Story of Sinéad O'Connor - 'Nothing Compares' Doc Official Trailer

"Everybody in music has a story, in terms of what they went through." Showtime has released the official trailer for a documentary film titled Nothing Compares, which initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film tells the story of Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor's rise to worldwide fame, and how her iconoclastic personality resulted in her exile from the pop mainstream. It's a shame, really, because she was "cancelled" for no good reason at all. Focusing on prophetic words and deeds across a six-year period (1987 to 1993), the film reflects on the legacy of this fearless trailblazer, through a contemporary feminist lens. Everyone knows the story of why she got in "trouble" for ripping up a photo of the Pope in 1992, but that's all bollocks, especially when you hear her story and everything that she has gone through. This doc was picked up numerous awards playing at various festivals throughout 2022 and will be streaming on Showtime to watch this week. Highly recommend this doc - it's thought-provoking and honest.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kathryn Ferguson's doc Nothing Compares, direct from YouTube:

Directed by Kathryn Ferguson, Nothing Compares charts Sinéad O'Connor's phenomenal rise to fame and examines how she used her voice at the height of her stardom, before her iconoclastic personality led to her exile from the pop mainstream. Focusing on O'Connor's prophetic words and deeds from 1987 to 1993, the film presents an authoritative, richly cinematic portrait of this fearless trailblazer through a contemporary feminist lens. The archive-led documentary features era-defining music videos and concert performances alongside previously unseen footage from this period. The film is underpinned by a new interview with O'Connor herself, in which she reflects on events in her own words from a present-day perspective. Intimate first-hand contributor interviews add to the tapestry with additional insights from contemporary artists, musicians, and social commentators – introducing broader themes of Irish history, politics and global activism, all the while reflecting on O'Connor's artistry, impact, and ultimate legacy.

The documentary film Nothing Compares is directed by Irish filmmaker Kathryn Ferguson, making her feature directorial debut after numerous other short films previously - her work is centered on identity, gender politics, and community. Produced by Eleanor Emptage and Michael Mallie. This first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The doc film has gone on to win various awards at film festivals this year, including Best Irish Documentary at Galway Film Fleadh, the Audience Award for Best Documentary at Aegean Film Festival, and the Audience Award at Docs Ireland. Showtime debuts Nothing Compares streaming on Showtime starting September 30th, 2022. For more info, visit their official site.