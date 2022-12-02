The Story of TV Psychic Miss Cleo in 'Call Me Miss Cleo' Doc Trailer

"Who is the real Miss Cleo?" HBO Max has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary film titled Call Me Miss Cleo, debuting on the streaming service starting in just a few weeks this fall. Known for her larger-than-life persona and memorable accent, the infamous "Miss Cleo", born Youree Dell Harris, garnered a nationwide cult following on the "Psychic Readers Network," a popular telephone hotline that later came under fire for its alleged deceptive practices. Featuring interviews with celebrities and those closest to the self-proclaimed voodoo priestess, the film explores the many layers behind a complicated and charismatic figure. Revisiting an era of corded phones and 1-900-numbers, Call Me Miss Cleo reveals the whole truth behind the ever-enigmatic woman on late night TV, only to abruptly disappear from public consciousness. “Miss Cleo was such an iconic figure to fans and believers nationwide, but her story behind the camera remained an enigma." Until now! Learn all about her story in this new doc out this December on HBO Max.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for HBO Max's doc Call Me Miss Cleo, direct from YouTube:

For anyone into pop culture in the 90s, the name Miss Cleo should ring a bell. She rose to prominence as a member of the "Psychic Readers Network", where she allegedly used tarot cards to provide answers to questions that paying callers would ask her. Many may recall her infomercials where she would recite her legendary catchphrase, "Call me now." Her persona became a hit among those who subscribe to psychics and a popular talking point among TV shows & movies until allegations of fraud began to surface about the Psychic Readers Network. Now over two decades later, the doc Call Me Miss Cleo is here to provide an in-depth look into the rise, fall, reinvention of the woman that once had countless people dialing in to talk.

Call Me Miss Cleo is directed by the filmmakers Jennifer Brea (of the doc Unrest previously) and Celia Aniskovich (a doc producer, and director of the doc films Burn It Down! and Fruitcake Fraud previously). Produced by Joanna Zwickel and Celia Aniskovich. HBO will debut the Call Me Miss Cleo doc film streaming on HBO Max starting December 15th, 2022 before the end of the year. Who's interested in watching it?