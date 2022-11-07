The True Story of a Bulletproof Vest Maker in '2nd Chance' Doc Trailer

"Hits the jackpot." This doc is crazy!! Bleecker Street Films has revealed an official trailer for 2nd Chance, the first documentary made by acclaimed, award-winning filmmaker Ramin Bahrani (known for Goodbye Solo, At Any Price, 99 Homes, The White Tiger). This first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it also stopped by the SXSW, Miami, and Chicago Critics Film Festivals. I raved about this doc in my Sundance coverage, one of the best films of this year's festivals. 2nd Chance is a documentary chronicling the life of Richard Davis, the (vile) man who invented the modern concealable bulletproof vest / body armor – shooting himself 196 times in the course of his career to prove the effectiveness of his vests. But that's not actually what this film is really about, it's about his obsession with cops shooting robbers, and how he permeated & encouraged a culture of violence. I raved about it in my Sundance review: "A reminder there are people who will happily make a profit on death and violence. They do not care about your life…"

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ramin Bahrani's doc 2nd Chance, direct from YouTube:

Broke, brave, and brash, Richard Davis shot himself 192 times. Why? To test his own new invention - the modern-day bulletproof vest and launch a multimillion-dollar company called Second Chance. He was a hero to police and the military, until tragedy and crime brought him down. His is an American story of guns, violence, lies, and self-deception. 2nd Chance is directed by acclaimed Iranian-American filmmaker Ramin Bahrani, director of the narrative films Strangers, Man Push Cart, Chop Shop, Goodbye Solo, At Any Price, 99 Homes, Fahrenheit 451, and The White Tiger, making his first documentary feature. Produced by Ramin Bahrani, Charles Dorfman, Johnny Galvin, Jacob Grodnik, and Daniel M. Turcan. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review). Bleecker Street will debut Bahrani's doc 2nd Chance in select US theaters starting December 2nd, 2022. Who's interested in this?