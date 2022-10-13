The True Story of 'Football Leaks' in Doc 'A Game of Secrets' Trailer

"Sport is a reflection of the world we live in. And there are a bunch of nefarious characters." Dogwoof has revealed an official UK trailer for an intriguing documentary titled A Game of Secrets. Maybe some folks have heard of this story? But not everyone. A Game of Secrets is a documentary about the website Football Leaks that started revealing shady deals and systematic illegalities in the football industry in 2015, leading to investigations of superstar players, major clubs and Fifa's president. Eventually the "hacker" was caught - a young Portuguese man, who leaked even more details during the trial. This sounds like a fascinating look at how corrupt and horrible the soccer / football industry is. It's also from a director who has made other docs about shady deals, including how Russia was able to host the Fifa World Cup in 2018. I'm always down to hear the nitty, gritty details about greedy business deals that shouldn't be in public! More of this, please.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Niels Borchert Holm's doc A Game of Secrets, from YouTube:

In a Lisbon courtroom, a young man stands accused of having stolen thousands of confidential documents to expose professional football’s deepest secrets - posted on the website Football Leaks. Through the trial his spectacular revelations are unfolded, giving new insights into the hidden forces controlling a game gone billion-dollar industry - where 700-percent profits and parties on private islands are part of the business model. Cast with Kazakh oligarchs, private detectives, and globetrotting agents, the story of Football Leaks reads as a true crime thriller while posing moral questions to an audience way beyond football fans. A Game of Secrets is directed by Danish filmmaker Niels Borchert Holm, director of the doc films The Fifa Family: A Love Story, A World Cup of Spies, This Way to the White House previously. This hasn't premiered at any fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. Dogwoof will debut A Game of Secrets streaming on VOD starting November 4th, 2022 this fall. For more, visit their streaming site. Look good?