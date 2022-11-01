The True Story of Syrian Refugee Sisters in 'The Swimmers' Trailer

"Swim for me, for everyone who died trying to find a new life. Swim for all of us." Netflix has debuted the full trailer for The Swimmers, a true story movie made by a Welsh-Egyptian filmmaker named Sally El-Hosaini. This already premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last month, and will be out on Netflix later this month. From war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics, two sisters embark on a harrowing journey as refugees, putting both their hearts and champion swimming skills to heroic use. Based on the true story of the miraculous journey made by swimming sisters Yusra & Sarah Mardini who fled as refugees from war-torn Syria all the way to the 2016 Rio Olympics. Starring Nathalie Issa (as Yusra) and Manal Issa (as Sara) as the two sisters, plus Matthias Schweighöfer, Ahmed Malek, James Krishna Floyd, Nahel Tzegai, with Kinda Alloush and Ali Suliman. Worth a watch! This really does look like a remarkable, inspiring, powerful story told beautifully for the screen. Good reviews out of TIFF, too. Take a look below.

Here's the full-length official trailer for Sally El-Hosaini's The Swimmers, direct from YouTube:

