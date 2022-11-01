The Unsolved Mystery Continues in 'I Am DB Cooper' Doc Film Trailer

"Oh my god, you're still alive!" Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official trailer for the indie documentary titled I Am DB Cooper, yet another DB Cooper story about the famed "mastermind criminal" who hijacked a plane and jumped out with cash in the 1970s. The film tells the story of hijacker DB Cooper, who remains one of the great PNW mysteries. It's half documentary, and half narrative film with extensive flashbacks / recreations following DB and imagining what he did and how he got away with everything. There is also a Netflix doc series this year titled D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!, examining a handful of different possible suspects. This new film focuses specifically on Rodney Bonnifield, who admits he is Cooper. So various fanatics and bounty hunters try to dig up his buried money. I doubt they'll find it, but it should still be a fun film to watch them try. I am certain the D.B. Cooper hijack legend will forever remain an unsolved mystery.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for TJ Regan's film I Am DB Cooper, direct from YouTube:

Two bounty hunter brothers encounter an ailing old man named Rodney Bonnifield while coordinating his bail after a violent encounter on a dairy farm involving a machete. Close to his sentencing, he reveals to the bondsmen not only was he responsible for the notorious DB Cooper plane hijacking, but the ransom cash is still buried and he needs their help digging it up. Now up against the clock with Rodney's prison sentence looming, the group set out on a modern-day treasure hunt to recover the money he buried on the Columbia River 50 years ago, uncovering bizarre truths about Rodney Bonnifield and his connection to the only unsolved plane hijacking in U.S. history. This new doc film I Am DB Cooper is directed by indie filmmaker TJ Regan, his second feature after directing Gap Year previously. With writing by Regan and Sharmila Sahni. Produced by Regan, Sharmila Sahni, Corey Molina, and John Miller. Gravitas will debut I Am DB Cooper in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 9th, 2022. Who's interested to watch?