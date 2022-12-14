The Worst Disaster Movie Yet - Trailer for 'Firenado' Arriving in 2023

"Shut it down, Craig, it's dangerous!" Uncork'd Entertainment has debuted an official trailer for the next B-movie disaster movie disaster, this one titled Firenado that is indeed about a fire tornado. It's the latest "wildly unique new disaster movie" from filmmakers Scott Jeffrey and Rhys Frake-Waterfield, also behind the crazy slasher Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey. An accountant for the mob has to escape a whirlwind of fire while he is chased by violent armed robbers. "Scott and Rhys have done it again. Firenado is rip-roaring entertainment! With great effects, wonderful cinematography and some fun performances, it's a perfect fit for Uncork'd." This B-movie stars Sian Altman, Nicola Wright, Stephen Staley, Toby Wynn-Davies, Gordon Millar, Leah McInnes, Daniel Godfrey, and Charlie Boyce. In addition to just awful VFX, there's a strange masked robbers story stuffed into the plot. Yeah it looks as bad you're probably expecting.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Rhys Frake-Waterfield & Scott Jeffrey's Firenado, from YouTube:

The film, rivaling Geostorm and The Day After Tomorrow, tells of four scientists that uncover a ground-breaking technology capable of controlling weather. On the first use of the tech, it malfunctions & creates a Fire Tornado. As the "Firenado" leaves a wake of destruction, the group assist in evacuating nearby residents but stumble upon into an organized crime home invasion. Stuck between a rock and a hard place; the group struggle to survive the two threats. Firenado is co-directed by filmmakers Rhys Frake-Waterfield (director of the Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey film) & Scott Jeffrey (director of many B-movies including Cupid, Don't Speak, Bats, HellKat, Cannibal Troll, Dragon Fury, Exorcist Vengeance, Kingdom of the Dinosaurs previously). The screenplay is written by Tom Jolliffe. Produced by Scott Jeffrey. Uncork'd Ent. will debut Firenado direct-to-VOD starting on January 3rd, 2023 just after the New Year.