'The Year of the Dog' Film About Strays: An Alcoholic & His Rescue

"He's a sensitive dog, and you iwll have to become sensitive, too. Lean into that connection." Nova Vento Ent. has unveiled an official trailer for an indie true story film titled The Year of the Dog, which is not a documentary but a feature based on real events. The film is made by Rob Grabow, who sold his condo and put everything into making this. He spent years in Alaska, working around and meeting people, including a dogsled musher who was having a difficult journey with alcoholism and addiction, who credited his sobriety in large part to one of his dogs; a high-spirited Alaskan husky. This is that story turned into a film. A loner alcoholic finds a path to recovery when he meets a stray dog with a unique talent. The film stars Michael Spears, Rob Grabow, Jon Proudstar, Alyssa Groenig, and Jeff Medley. Awww! Of course this looks wonderful - it's a dog movie! It looks a bit rough around the edges as an indie film, but it has all the heart and soul it needs, especially with an adorable husky leading the way. Keep an eye out for this coming soon.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Peterson, McGinn, Grabows' doc The Year of the Dog, from YouTube:

The Year of the Dog is a fictional story inspired by a true story. The story follows Matt, an alcoholic at rock bottom struggling to maintain sobriety. After spending 48 hours in the drunk tank, Matt takes refuge at his sponsor, Fred's farm, outside a close-knit Montana town in hopes of reaching 30 days sober so he can visit his mother in hospice. Matt, who is short-fused, stubborn, and erratic, discovers a stray dog that he keeps regardless of Fred’s objections. The dog, named Yup'ik, proves to be a handful and has the same personality as his new owner; he’s stubborn, erratic, and short-fused. Though Matt isn't equipped to take care of Yup'ik, the dog bonds himself to Matt and actually ends up helping Matt live and accomplish his goals. The Year of the Dog is co-directed by filmmakers Michael Peterson, Andrew McGinn, and Rob Grabow - all making their feature directorial debut. The screenplay is written by Rob Grabow, based on a true story. Filmed in Bozeman, Livingston, and Paradise Valley The film will premiere at the 2022 Chelsea Film Festival this fall. With a release expected late in 2022 - stay tuned. For info visit the film's official site.