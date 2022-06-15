There's a Bomb Under the Chair in Thriller 'Hot Seat' Official Trailer

"Stay seated" Lionsgate has revealed an official trailer for the movie Hot Seat, a new trapped-by-a-bomb thriller from low rent action filmmaker James Cullen Bressack. He has been making forgettable action films for years with Bruce Willis, but now that he's retired they've switched over to worknig with Mel Gibson for his next mediocre movie. A reformed hacker turned cyber security technician finds himself in the "Hot Seat" (get it, get it? ugh) when he realizes that he's just armed a bomb under his chair and he's forced to help a maniacal anonymous caller pull off an impossible cyber robbery. Kevin Dillon stars as the one in the chair, with Mel Gibson as a cop on the bomb squad, plus Shannen Doherty, Sam Asghari, Michael Welch, and Eddie Steeples. The funny thing is that this is pretty much the concept for Speed but transferred over into a "cyber thriller" movie. Even this "time is money" song is so terribly obvious it almost ruins the trailer.

Here's the first official trailer for James Cullen Bressack's Hot Seat, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Oscar-winner Mel Gibson brings this explosive cyber-thriller to life. The action begins as IT expert Friar (Kevin Dillon, Poseidon) finds a hair-trigger bomb strapped to his desk chair. An unseen hacker orders him to steal digital funds online—or have his daughter abducted. As a fearless bomb expert (Gibson) arrives on the scene, the hacker frames Friar as the bomber. The tension mounts as Friar races to clear his name and expose the real terrorist—without getting himself blown to smithereens. Hot Seat is directed by American producer / filmmaker James Cullen Bressack, director of tons of other low quality action films such as My Pure Joy, To Jennifer, Pernicious, The Condo, Limelight, Blood Craft, Deadly Reunion, Alone, Beyond the Law, Fortress, Survive the Game, and Captors previously. The screenplay is by Leon Langford & Collin Watts. Lionsgate debuts Hot Seat in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 1st, 2022. Anyone?