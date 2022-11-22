They Try to Clone Lucifer in Sci-Fi Horror 'The Devil Conspiracy' Trailer

"Hell shall come to Earth." Samuel Goldwyn Films has released the full trailer for a sci-fi horror film called The Devil Conspiracy, which is set to hit theaters in mid-January. They're hoping this one will be one of the big horror releases in January, since it's always that time of the year when not-that-great movies can end up becoming hits. The plot involves a biotech company creating a technique to clone the greatest minds and figures from history. However, the company is run by a cabal of Satanists whose ultimate goal is to resurrect Lucifer himself. They plan to do this by offering up Jesus once they've cloned him from a sample of his DNA found on his shroud. Let the religious battles ensue. The film stars Alice Orr-Ewing, Joe Doyle, Eveline Hall, Peter Mensah, Joe Anderson, Brian Caspe, and James Faulkner. This looks so hyper-stylized, with so many epic costumes it almost seems like an Asylum creation. This is an awful trailer, my goodness.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nathan Frankowski's The Devil Conspiracy, from YouTube:

The Devil Conspiracy examines a powerful biotech company that has breakthrough technology allowing them to clone history's most influential people with just a few fragments of DNA. Behind this company is a cabal of Satanists that steals the shroud of Christ, putting them in possession of Jesus' DNA. The clone will serve as the ultimate offering to the devil. Archangel Michael comes to Earth and stops at nothing to end the devil's conspiracy. The Devil Conspiracy is directed by Canadian filmmaker Nathan Frankowski, director of the films No Saints for Sinners, To Write Love on Her Arms, Unlimited, Te Ata, and Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher previously. The screenplay is written by & it's produced by Ed Alan. Exec produced by Kevan Van Thompson, Vaclav Mottl, Michael Emerson, and Mike Sears. Goldwyn Films will debut The Devil Conspiracy in theaters nationwide on January 13th, 2023 just after the New Year. Who's curious?