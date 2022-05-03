Third Official Trailer for Animated 'DC League of Super-Pets' Movie

"We're just a bunch of shelter pets, but we're stronger than you think." Warner Bros has revealed a new official trailer for the DC League of Super-Pets movie, also known as DC Super Pets. It's based on a real spin-off comic series that first launched in 1962, created by Jerry Siegel and Curt Swan, all about the pets of famous DC superheroes. We've already featured numerous trailers for this so far, it actually looks better than expected, with some funny pet humor to go along with all the superhero jokes. Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped. Kevin Hart voices Ace, with Keanu Reeves, Dwayne Johnson, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, and Marc Maron as Lex Luthor. This is going to be fun! Yeah it seems mainly made for kids, but it also looks like adults might enjoy this movie, too.

Here's the third official trailer for Jared Stern's DC League of Super-Pets, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can also watch full-length official trailer for DC League of Super-Pets here, or the FanDome teaser.

It sure isn't easy being Superman’s dog! Krypto hails from Krypton and has super-powers like his owner; but his social skills are decidedly alien at the dog park and he has no idea how to be ordinary. But when Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped; while Krypto is exposed to green kryptonite as a motley crew of shelter pets is exposed to orange kryptonite. Krypto is stripped of his abilities while the other animals become all-powerful. DC League of Super-Pets, also known as DC Super Pets, is directed by writer / producer Jared Stern, making his feature directorial debut with this project, after writing scripts for Mr. Popper's Penguins, The Internship, The Lego Batman Movie, The Lego Ninjago Movie. Co-directed by Sam Levine. The screenplay is written by Jared Stern and John Whittington. Based on the DC Comics team initially introduced in 1962 as the "Legion of Super-Pets". Warner Bros will release the DC League of Super-Pets movie in theaters on May 20th, 2022 this summer.