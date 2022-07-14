Third Teaser Trailer for Amazon's 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Series

"The enemy is still out there. The question now is, where?" Amazon has finally unveiled a full 2.5 minute-long teaser trailer for their new Lord of the Rings series, titled The Rings of Power. After two other short teasers, this is a proper promo with good glimpses at finished FX and characters. Telling the tales of heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s Hobbit and Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged… From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map. The main cast includes Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Markella Kavenagh, Sophia Nomvete, Lenny Henry, Charlie Vickers, Megan Richards, and Maxim Baldry. It's a better first look than the other teasers, but it still seems like they've put a new coat of paint on "Game of Thrones" instead of making something unique in Middle Earth. I am still excited, hopefully it's as good as promised.

Here's the third official teaser for Amazon's series LOTR: The Rings of Power, direct from YouTube:

Watch the first teaser trailer for LOTR: The Rings of Power series here, and the second teaser reveal here.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a new series developed by Amazon Studios, in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema. J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay are showrunners and developed the streaming series adaptation, set in the Second Age of Middle-earth before the events of the Lord of the Rings novel and the previus films. J.A. Bayona directed the first two episodes of the first season, Wayne Che Yip directed four episodes, and Charlotte Brändström directed two. Amazon debuts The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series streaming on Prime Video starting September 2nd, 2022 coming soon. Who's excited to see this series?