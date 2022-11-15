DreamWorks Animation's 'Puss In Boots: The Last Wish' Third Trailer

"When you only have one life, that's what makes it special." Universal has revealed the third & final trailer for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the latest sequel from DreamWorks Animation. Landing in theaters this December just in time for the holidays. For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks presents this new adventure in the Shrek universe bringing back Puss in Boots. We have already featured two other outstanding trailers for this before, here's one more terrific trailer to top them off. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet. He embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star. The full cast includes Antonio Banderas back again as the "PiB', Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, John Mulaney, and Wagner Moura, plus Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, Anthony Mendez, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Yes!! I still think this looks great!! I don't know, I think DWA is making some really impressive movies recently and this looks like it might be another winner.

Here's the third official trailer (+ poster) for DWA's Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, from YouTube:

This fall, everyone’s favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns. Academy Award-nominee Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious PiB as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Soft Paws. In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided—against their better judgment—by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perro. Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldilocks and the Three Bears Crime Family, "Big" Jack Horner and terrifying bounty hunter, The Big Bad Wolf. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is directed by animation filmmaker Joel Crawford, director of The Croods 2: A New Age previously, plus the "Trolls Holiday" TV special. Co-directed by Januel Mercado. The screenplay is written by Paul Fisher, from a story created by Christopher Meledandri. Universal opens DreamWorks Animation's Puss in Boots: The Last Wish in theaters exclusively on December 21st, 2022 later this year.