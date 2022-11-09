Third Trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Stop-Motion 'Pinocchio' Movie

"You never know how long you have with someone… until they're gone." Netflix has revealed a third official trailer for Pinocchio, a stunning new stop-motion animated film from Guillermo del Toro. This looks absolutely wonderful!! All the reviews so far are already saying it's one of the best films of the year, not even just as an animated film, but out of any new film this year. GdT reinvents Carlo Collodi's classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. This stop-motion musical follows the mischievous & disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world. Directed by del Toro & Mark Gustafson, the film features an all-star voice cast with Ewan McGregor as Cricket, David Bradley as Geppetto, Gregory Mann as Pinocchio, plus Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Tilda Swinton, and Christoph Waltz. The film is already showing in limited US theaters now if anyone wants to watch it on the big screen. It will be out on Netflix for streaming at the start of December a month from now.

Here's the third official trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reimagines the classic Italian tale of Pinocchio in a stop-motion musical adventure. Follow the mischievous adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is directed by visionary Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, director of the films Cronos, Mimic, The Devil's Backbone, Blade II, Hellboy I & II, Pan's Labyrinth, Crimson Peak, The Shape of Water, and Nightmare Alley previously, as well as lots of producing work plus other projects. Co-directed by Mark Gustafson. The screenplay is written by Gris Grimly, Patrick McHale, Matthew Robbins, and Guillermo del Toro. Based on the original "Pinocchio" story by Carlo Collodi. No major film festival premieres have been announced yet. Netflix will first debut del Toro's Pinocchio in select theaters on November 9th, 2022, then streaming on Netflix starting on December 9th. Want to watch?