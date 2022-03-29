Third Trailer for Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' Flying This Summer

"He seems to think you have something left to offer the Navy. What that is, I can't imagine." Whatttttttt this looks so awesome!! Paramount has revealed a third official trailer for the sequel Top Gun: Maverick, with a release date finally set for May this summer. This has been delayed for two years already, and they've confirmed a premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in May before it lands in theaters worldwide. Bring on the return of Maverick. Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a specialized mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it. Tom Cruise plays Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, and Val Kilmer is also back; with a full cast including Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris. We featured two trailers back in 2020 previously, but this is the best trailer yet. Hot damn!! This is going to be incredible. I've got such a good feeling this is so going to be worth the wait. All that flying footage! The emotions! The new jets! Cannot wait to fly with Mav again.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster". Top Gun: Maverick is directed by the visionary American filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, of the movies Tron: Legacy, Oblivion, and Only the Brave previously. The screenplay is written by Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig, Justin Marks, and Eric Warren Singer. Based on the original characters created by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr. Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison. And executive produced by Tommy Harper, Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. Paramount Pictures, Skydance + Jerry Bruckheimer Films will finally debut Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick in theaters everywhere starting May 27th, 2022 this summer. Follow @TopGunMovie. Who's ready to fly?