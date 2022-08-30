Thomas Jane & Abigail Breslin in Vampire Hunters Film 'Slayers' Trailer

"It's vamp time." The Avenue has unveiled an official trailer for a film titled Slayers, yet another vampire hunters film out this year (to go along with Day Shift and V for Vengeance). In the indie horror comedy film, a kick ass vampire slayer is out to avenge his daughter, killed viciously by a vampire, and must team up with a superstar influencer content house called 'The Street Team' that will help him take his revenge before the vamp scum can take their necks and bodies. This is a tame red band trailer but they say: "WARNING! Not for the faint of heart of those who faint at the sight of blood." This vampire slayers film stars Thomas Jane, Kara Hayward, Jack Donnelly, Lydia Hearst, Malin Akerman, Abigail Breslin. It all looks like a mashup of streaming keywords and every bad idea from the worst movies nowadays thrown into a basket of forgettable vampire fun. This trailer isn't even that bloody anyway, not sure why they're playing that up.

Here's the red band trailer (+ poster) for K. Asher Levin's Slayers, direct from YouTube:

Kick-ass vampire slayer, Elliot Jones, made it his life’s mission to take revenge on the bloodsuckers who murdered his teenage daughter. After years of tracking them, he has finally reached their hidden base. But to get to them he will need to use a motley crew of social media superstars. Enter "The Stream Team": party-girl Jules (Abigail Breslin), gen-z pro-gamer Flynn (Kara Hayward) and a team of trend-makers and breakers! With 100 million combined followers, they have attracted the attention of reclusive billionaire Beverly Rektor (Malin Akerman), who invites them to party at her multimillion-dollar vacation compound. They soon discover these rich people are none other than the ancient vampires that Elliot Jones is chasing. When the team is being held captive in a house of horrors to serve the vampires plan to take over the world, Elliott is their only hope of survival. As he links up with Flynn, a slayer in her own right, will he take down the vampire hoard? Slayers is directed by the producer / filmmaker K. Asher Levin, director of the films Sweetie Pie, Cougars Inc, Alexander IRL, and Dig previously, plus a few shorts and lots of other work as a producer in TV. The script is written by K. Asher Levin & Zack Imbrogno. The Avenue will debut Slayers in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 21st, 2022 this fall. Anyone into this film?