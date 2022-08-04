Thomas Jane & Emile Hirsch & Liana Liberato in 'Dig' Thriller Trailer

"Now that everybody's wide awake, we dig!" Saban Films has unveiled the trailer for an indie thriller titled Dig, from filmmaker K. Asher Levin who usually works as a producer in TV. Not to be confused with the other Netflix film called The Dig, this is a whole different story. A widowed father and his daughter whose house is up for demolition, are taken hostage by a dangerous couple, who won't stop until they retrieve what lies beneath the property. The father and daughter must work together to outsmart their captors and escape. Starring Thomas Jane, Emile Hirsch, Liana Liberato, Harlow Jane, and Makana David. The film "promises to be heart-stopping and action-packed, and is sure to showcase some great fight sequences from the" small cast. Doesn't look that bad, surprisingly, but it doesn't look that good either. Take a look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for K. Asher Levin's Dig, direct from Saban's YouTube:

The film follows a widowed father (Thomas Jane) and his daughter who suffers from major hearing loss (Harlow Jane) whose house is up for demolition. After arriving at the construction site they are soon taken hostage by a dangerous couple (Emile Hirsch & Liana Liberato), who will stop at nothing to retrieve what lies beneath the property. The father and daughter must work together to outsmart their captors and survive the grueling night. Dig is directed by industry producer / filmmaker K. Asher Levin, director of the films Sweetie Pie, Cougars Inc, and Alexander IRL previously, plus a few shorts and lots of other work as a producer in TV. The screenplay is written by the brothers Banipal Ablakhad and Benhur Ablakhad. Produced by Daniel Cummings, with WLAD's Rob Goodrich and Jason Armstrong, and Robert Dean. Saban Films will debut Levin's Dig in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 23rd, 2022. Look good?