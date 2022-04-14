Thomasin McKenzie & Sian Clifford in BBC's 'Life After Life' Trailer

"What's the plan for the next life?" BBC has launched a full trailer for a series arriving next week titled Life After Life, adapted from the novel of the same name by Kate Atkinson. The series explores the afterlife, but it also explores the meaning of life. It's directed by the acclaimed filmmaker John Crowley, director of the films Intermission, Boy A, Brooklyn, and The Goldfinch. If you could live your life time and again, would you ever get it right? Ursula dies and is reborn, living through turbulent times - but why does she need to stay alive? A young woman is reborn in 1910 over & over. "At the heart of the series lies a list of important questions: what is it that Ursula so desperately needs to stay alive for? Can a perfect life ever be lived? And can she change the course of history – in doing so, save the world from its seemingly inevitable destiny?" Thomasin McKenzie stars as Ursula, with Sian Clifford, James McArdle, Jessica Brown Findlay, Jessica Hynes, Patsy Ferran, Harry Michell, Laurie Kynaston, Joshua Hill, and Maria Laird. This looks quite good, if I might dare admit, especially with Crowley behind the lens and McKenzie in front.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for BBC's series Life After Life, direct from YouTube:

"What if you could come back and do it all again…?" Life After Life follows the story of Ursula Todd, a young girl who is born one night in 1910, but dies before she is able to take her first breath. However, this doesn’t mark the end of her story, as on the same night in 1910 she is reborn and survives – an event that unfolds time and time again as she lives and dies in alternative iterations of her existence. Life After Life follows Ursula as she navigates each new life at her fingertips, across a period that spans two world wars and sees her come face to face with Hitler himself. Life After Life is a series created by Bathsheba Doran, who also wrote the episodes and is an executive producer. Featuring episodes directed by John Crowley, director of the films Intermission, Boy A, Is Anybody There?, Closed Circuit, Brooklyn, and The Goldfinch previously. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Kate Atkinson. BBC will debut the Life After Life series streaming with BBC Two starting April 19th, 2022 this spring. No US release is set yet - stay tuned.