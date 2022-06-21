Thor Gives a Nice Speech in Another 'Thor: Love & Thunder' Trailer

"This ends here and now!" Disney has revealed another new 60-second TV trailer for Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder, landing in theaters in just a few weeks in the middle of this summer. This next Marvel sequel is directed by Taika Waititi following his fantastic Thor: Ragnarok from 2017. The God of Thunder is on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg (!!), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. The cast includes Chris Hemsworth back as Thor, Taika Waititi as Korg, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Karen Gillan, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Sean Gunn, and Chris Pratt as Star Lord, plus a few other Guardians. I'm so excited for this movie! Cannot wait to see it soon. Should be a blast this summer.

Here's the latest "Speech" TV trailer for Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, from YouTube:

Thor: Love and Thunder is once again directed by Kiwi actor / writer / filmmaker Taika Waititi, director of the films Eagle vs Shark, Boy, What We Do in the Shadows, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok, and Jojo Rabbit previously. The screenplay is written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Taika Waititi. Produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum. Disney will debut Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters worldwide starting July 8th, 2022 coming soon this summer. Ready to go watch this?