Three Friends' Past Catches Up in Thriller 'Never Forgotten' Trailer

"Some stuff should just stay between us three…" The Film Aracde has revealed an official trailer for the indie thriller Never Forgotten, which first premiered last year but is finally getting an official VOD release later this month. The three friends struggle to cope with reality as the darkness from their past threatens to destroy their friendship, and along with it, their sanity. That one-liner is a bit vague, but from this trailer it's pretty clear that something happened to a girl and they covered up their involvement in it. Which isn't that original of a story, we've seen this plenty of times before. Written and directed by Ty Gordon, the film also stars Gordon along with Robert Thomas Preston and Andrew John as the three friends. This is only a quick 30 sec trailer if anyone is curious to see some footage from this indie film before it's available soon.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ty Gordon's Never Forgotten, direct from YouTube:

Three best friends – Nick (Ty Gordon), a writer and a simple man, Donny (Robert Thomas Preston), the charismatic, wealthy one, and Emile (Andrew John), the artist with a bleeding heart – still reside in the small town they grew up in. As their ten-year high school reunion approaches, a dark secret from their past returns to haunt them - threatening to destroy their friendship, and along with it, their sanity. Never Forgotten is both written and directed by indie filmmaker Ty Gordon, making his feature directorial debut with this project after one other short film. It's produced by Stephen Gibler, Rodes Phire, Robert Thomas Preston. This originally premiered last year but hasn't shown at any major festivals, as far as we know. The Film Arcade will debut Never Forgotten direct-to-VOD starting on September 30th, 2022 coming soon.