Three Sisters Take on Evil in Indie Action Film 'Reign of Chaos' Trailer

"These three sisters have trained for this moment." Left Films has debuted a trailer for an indie action film titled Reign of Chaos, made by filmmaker Rebecca Matthews. This never premiered at any festivals and it mostly looks like direct-to-VHS junk, but maybe it crosses over into so-bad-it's-good territory. When the world is gripped by a plague unleashed by the evil lord Chaos, and humans are turned into rabid creatures, mankind can only be saved by three young women, descendants of a Goddess, with the power to stop Chaos' evil. It's a very strange, very confusing concept here. If it isn't the plague, then what exactly is it? Reign of Chaos stars Rebecca Finch, Marc Outbreak, Peter Cosgrove, and Rita Di Tuccio as Alina. This looks like it's all bark, no bite, with some heavy make-up thrown onto bad performances. Though you never know?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Rebecca Matthews' Reign of Chaos, direct from YouTube:

When the world is gripped by a plague unleashed by the evil lord Chaos, and humans are turned into rabid creatures, mankind can only be saved by three young women, descendants of a Goddess, with the power to stop Chaos' evil. Reign of Chaos is directed by B-movie filmmaker Rebecca Matthews, usually a co-director on many films including Bats, HellKat, Cam Girls, Cannibal Troll, Hatched, and The Gardner previously, as well as Pet Graveyard, The Candy Witch, and Witches of Amityville Academy on her own. The screenplay is written by Tom Jolliffe. Produced by Rebecca Matthews and Scott Jeffrey. Left Films will debut Matthews' Reign of Chaos direct-to-VOD starting April 12th, 2022 this spring. Is anyone into this?