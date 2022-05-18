Thriller 'The Good Neighbor' Trailer Starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers

"She'll tell on you, she'll ruin your life." Screen Media Films has revealed an official trailer for The Good Neighbor, a thriller remake from German filmmaker Stephan Rick. He's remade his own 2011 German film of the same name (or Unter Nachbarn) for English-speaking audiences, with a new cast this time around. The Good Neighbor English version stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Luke Kleintank, Eloise Smyth, and Bruce Davison. The budding friendship between two very different neighbors takes a tragic turn when David accidentally runs over a young woman and kills her. When he gets involved with her sister, things get even more complicated. It's a twisted psychological thriller about the "unspeakable things" that some will do to protect their secrets. This seems like another of these "true crime" stories that Hollywood is churning out all the time now because so many people can't stop watching them. It does look like this gets extra intense.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Stephan Rick's The Good Neighbor, direct from YouTube:

A nightmarish evening unfolds for neighbors David (Luke Kleintank) and Robert (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) when they accidentally hit a woman on her bike and flee the scene. While David is increasingly plagued by feelings of guilt, Robert shows no remorse and becomes overbearing and possessive. When David meets Vanessa (Eloise Smyth), the victim's sister, he soon submits to a reckless passion and underlying sense of redemption before realizing Robert will do unspeakable things to protect their secret. The Good Neighbor is directed by German filmmaker Stephan Rick, director of the films The Good Neighbour, The Dark Side of the Moon, The Super, and The Visitation previously, plus a few shorts and some TV work. The screenplay is written by Stephan Rick and Ross Partridge, based on the original German film written by Stephan Rick and Silja Clemens. This already opened in the UK last year, but hasn't shown anywhere else. Screen Media will debut The Good Neighbor in select theaters + on VOD starting June 17th, 2022. Anyone interested?