Thriller 'The Minute You Wake Up Dead' Trailer with Morgan Freeman

"If you had just been patient, none of this would've been necessary." Lionsgate has revealed a trailer for a noir thriller titled The Minute You Wake Up Dead, another of these mediocre crime films being sent direct-to-VOD the same day it opens in theaters. Despite the impressive cast in here, this doesn't look like an interesting film. When a shady small-town stockbroker begins dating a shy waitress, a shocking murder takes place -- and one of them may be responsible. As word leaks out that there's money behind the killing, every criminal in town wants their share of the cash. According to the synopsis, "a bloody showdown leads to a mind-blowing finale." Wow, get ready. Starring Cole Hauser, Jaimie Alexander, Andrew Stevens, Darren Mann, Tony Demil, & Morgan Freeman. There's nothing much to see here, move along folks.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Mailer's The Minute You Wake Up Dead, on YouTube:

With Morgan Freeman and Jaimie Alexander, this sexy, riveting noir thriller will keep you guessing. After a shady small-town stockbroker begins dating a shy waitress, a shocking murder takes place — and one of them may be responsible. As word spreads that there’s money behind the killing, every criminal in town wants their share of the cash. One shocking plot twist follows another, and a bloody showdown leads to a mind-blowing finale. The Minute You Wake Up Dead is directed by producer / filmmaker Michael Mailer, of the films Blind and Heart of Champions previously, as well as a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Timothy Holland and Michael Mailer. Produced by Andrew Stevens. Lionsgate will debut The Minute You Wake Up Dead in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 4th, 2022 coming soon.