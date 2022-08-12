Tickets Trailer for George Miller's 'Three Thousand Years of Longing'

"I'm beginning to think I'm in the presence of a trickster." MGM has debuted another new 70-second trailer for the new George Miller movie titled Three Thousand Years of Longing, which will be playing in theaters exclusively at the end of August. This is more of a promo spot announcing that "tickets are on sale" for this epic romance. The movie premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival a few months ago. A lonely scholar, on a trip to Istanbul, discovers a Djinn who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. What she wants is love, but can and should he grant it to her? Along their journey together they explore time and passion and the incredible powers of love. Tilda Swinton co-stars with Idris Elba, with a massive ensemble cast including Aamito Lagum, Burcu Gölgedar, Matteo Bocelli, Kaan Guldur, and Alyla Browne. I really don't think MGM has any idea how to market this - they're seriously overselling it which is going to lead to problems once people watch it. I loved the movie (most critics did not) but it's not as grand or as epic as they're making it out to be. At least it's nice to see George himself appearing in this new trailer.

Here's the second trailer for George Miller's Three Thousand Years of Longing, direct from YouTube:

Dr Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is an academic - content with life and a creature of reason. While in Istanbul attending a conference, she happens to encounter a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. This presents two problems. First, she doubts he is real and second, because she is a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. The Djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past. Eventually she is beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both. Three Thousand Years of Longing is both written and directed by acclaimed Australian filmmaker George Miller, director of the movies Mad Max, The Road Warrior, Max Max 3: Beyond Thunderdome, The Witches of Eastwick, Lorenzo's Oil, Babe: Pig in the City, Happy Feet 1 & 2, and Max Max: Fury Road. Co-written by Augusta Gore. Produced by Doug Mitchell and George Miller. With a score by Junkie XL (aka Tom Holkenborg). Based on the short story "The Djinn in the Nightingale's Eye" by A.S. Byatt. MGM debuts Three Thousand Years of Longing in theaters nationwide on August 26th, 2022.