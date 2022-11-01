Tilda Swinton in Hogg's Ghost Story 'The Eternal Daughter' Trailer

"The longer we're here, the more it comes back – the dread." A24 has revealed the first official trailer for the film The Eternal Daughter, a mysterious sort of ghost story drama from filmmaker Joanna Hogg. After finishing her autobiographical series The Souvenir and The Souvenir: Part II, Hogg made this one with Tilda Swinton starring again in what is essentially the same universe as these two other films. In this ghost story from acclaimed filmmaker Joanna Hogg, a middle-aged daughter and her elderly mother must confront long-buried secrets when they return to their former family home, a once-grand manor that has become a nearly vacant hotel brimming with mystery. This first premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, and also played at TIFF, Zurich, London, and the New York Film Festival. Starring Swinton in two lead roles, with Joseph Mydell and Carly-Sophia Davies. Much like the two Souvenir films, this won't be for everyone, only a specific kind of audience that loves these kind of artsy films with very talky, drifting stories.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tilda Swinton's The Eternal Daughter, direct from YouTube:

An artist and her elderly mother confront long-buried secrets when they return to a former family home, now a hotel haunted by its mysterious past. "Something opened up two years ago when I set the story inside an eerie hotel; a realisation that the ghostly and the personal and deeply felt could be intertwined." Featuring a towering, deeply moving performance by Tilda Swinton, acclaimed filmmaker Joanna Hogg’s beguiling latest film is a brilliant and captivating exploration of parental relationships and the things we leave behind. The Eternal Daughter is written and directed by British filmmaker Joanna Hogg, director of the films Unrelated, Archipelago, Exhibition, and both The Souvenir and The Souvenir: Part II previously. Produced by Ed Guiney, Joanna Hogg, Andrew Lowe, and Emma Norton. This first premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival this year, playing in the Main Competition section. A24 will debut Hogg's The Eternal Daughter in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 2nd, 2022 coming soon. Anyone into this?