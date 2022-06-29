Time Traveling Teens in First Look Teaser for Sci-Fi 'Paper Girls' Series

"We're in 2019!" "We're gonna get back to 1988." Amazon has revealed a short teaser for their upcoming sci-fi series Paper Girls, adapted from the highly regarded comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan & Cliff Chiang. If you haven't heard about it yet, you'll definitely want to keep an eye on this! Paper Girls follows four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween back in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future – they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate. Okay that sounds awesome? The footage in this teaser is a bit rough, but I am hoping the rest of it kicks ass when they show us more. The series stars Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, and Fina Strazza, with Ali Wong and Nate Corddry. I'm looking forward to seeing more from this before it debuts in July.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Amazon's series Paper Girls, direct from Prime Video's YouTube:

It's the day after Halloween in 1988 when four young friends accidentally stumble into an intense time war and find themselves inexplicably transported to the year 2019. When they come face-to-face with their adult selves, each girl discovers her own strengths as together they try to find a way back to the past while saving the world of the future. Paper Girls is a series created for TV by Stephany Folsom (writer on Toy Story 4, "Star Wars Resistance", "LOTR: The Rings of Power"), who also co-executive produces and writes. With additional writing by Fola Goke-Pariola. Featuring episodes directed by Georgi Banks-Davies, Mairzee Almas, Destiny Ekaragha, and Karen Gaviola. Adapted from the acclaimed comic book series "Paper Girls" by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang. Executive produced by Steve Prinz, Cliff Chiang, Christopher Cantwell, and Brian K. Vaughan. Episodes produced by Vail Romeyn. Amazon will debut the Paper Girls series streaming on Prime Video starting on July 29th, 2022 this summer. Who's interested in this seies?