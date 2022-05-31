Tom Hanks is Geppetto in Robert Zemeckis' 'Pinocchio' Movie Teaser

"Star light, star bright, first star I see tonight…" Disney has revealed the first teaser trailer for their new live-action adaptation of Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto. The classic story has been updated many times recently, including with an Italian live-action adaptation, which didn't get good reviews. Plus del Toro has a Netflix version in the works. This new film is a remake of the 1940 Disney animated classic, which is itself based on the 1883 Italian book The Adventures of Pinocchio. Hanks is joined by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio, a wooden puppet carved by Geppetto, who is turned into a living puppet by the Blue Fairy. Cynthia Erivo also co-stars with Luke Evans, plus Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the voice of Jiminy Cricket, Keegan-Michael Key as "Honest" John, a deceptive red fox, and Lorraine Bracco as Sofia the Seagull, a brand new character. Also with Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana, Giuseppe Battiston as Señor Stromboli, and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick. This doesn't look as good as it should, another exact copy of the animated movie from before. It will be debuting direct-to-streaming on Disney+ in early September.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ poster) for Robert Zemeckis' Pinocchio, direct from Disney's YouTube:

When you wish upon a star… Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt also stars as Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his "conscience"; Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is "Honest" John; Academy Award nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman. Pinocchio is directed by visionary Oscar-winning American filmmaker Robert Zemeckis, director of many movies including Back to the Future, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Contact, Cast Away, Forrest Gump, The Polar Express, Beowulf, Flight, The Walk, and Allied, Welcome to Marwen, plus The Witches most recently. The screenplay is written by Chris Weitz and Robert Zemeckis; based on Disney's Pinocchio and The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi. Disney will debut Zemeckis' Pinocchio streaming on Disney+ starting September 8th, 2022 this summer. First impression? Curious?