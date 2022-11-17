Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno, Field in Comedy '80 for Brady' Official Trailer

"Isn't that what friendship is? That we face the unknown together?" Paramount has revealed a trailer for 80 for Brady, a wacky comedy that seems more like an NFL promotion than an actual movie. What is the plot? A group of friends made it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady. It's set around/during the 2017 Super Bowl LI, and will open in theaters in February, just before the upcoming Super Bowl in 2023. Starring Academy Award nominee Lily Tomlin, Academy Award winner Jane Fonda, Academy Award winner Rita Moreno, and Academy Award winner Sally Field as the four "80 for Brady" ladies, with 7-time Super Bowl Champion and producer Tom Brady. Of course he's in this, he produced it! Plus a strange appearance by Guy Fieri. This looks ridiculous in every possible way. I know some people will find this funny, but I didn't laugh once at a single joke in this trailer. Not for me. Have fun.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kyle Marvin's 80 for Brady, direct from YouTube:

80 For Brady is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play. 80 for Brady is a comedy presented by Paramount Pictures, in association with Fifth Season. A Tempesta Films / 199 Production / Watch This Ready Production. 80 for Brady is directed by American producer / filmmaker Kyle Marvin, making his feature directorial debut after directing the series "All Wrong" previously, and producing a number of other films including The Climb and God's Time. The screenplay is written by Sarah Haskins & Emily Halpern. Produced by Donna Gigliotti and Tom Brady. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Paramount opens 80 for Brady in theaters nationwide starting February 3rd, 2023. Any good?