Toni Collette & Anna Faris are Sisters in Comedy 'The Estate' Trailer

"I have complete lost sight of what we're doing here!" Signature Ent. has revealed the first official trailer for a comedy titled The Estate, which sounds a lot like Knives Out or any of these other "who gets the money?" family comedies. It's opening in November in theaters in the US later this fall. Two sisters attempt to win over their terminally ill, very-difficult-to-please Aunt in hopes of becoming the beneficiaries of her wealthy estate, only to find the rest of their greedy family members have the same idea. Sounds like a good time, right? Or maybe not. But this cast will get your attention! Starring the superb Toni Collette, with Anna Faris, David Duchovny, Rosemarie DeWitt, Ron Livingston, and Kathleen Turner. It looks kooky and extra dumb, another generic comedy that should be going direct-to-video, not playing in any theaters.

Here's the first official trailer for Dean Craig's The Estate, direct from YouTube:

Nothing brings a family together… like tearing each other apart. Two sisters attempt to win over their terminally ill, difficult-to-please Aunt in hopes of becoming the beneficiaries of her wealthy estate, only to find the rest of their greedy family members have the same idea. The Estate is both written and directed by American writer / filmmaker Dean Craig, making his second feature after directing Love Wedding Repeat previously, plus a writer of scripts for Death at a Funeral, A Few Best Men, A Few Less Men, Moonwalkers, and My Dog Stupid. Produced by Alison Benson, Sarah Gabriel, Marc Goldberg, and Sarah Jessica Parker. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. The Signature will debut Craig's The Estate in select US theaters starting on November 4th, 2022 this fall. Who's interested in watching this?