Toni Collette & Monica Bellucci in 'Mafia Mamma' Red Band Teaser

"You can't run away from your destiny!" You must embrace the mafia. Ha! Bleecker Street has revealed a first look teaser trailer for the action comedy set in Italy titled Mafia Mamma, the latest film by director Catherine Hardwicke - who hasn't made a new feature since Miss Bala in 2018. This one is now set to drop in Spring 2023, and this first teaser is red band rated as it's packed with tons of foul language. Hardwicke’s new action-comedy, Mafia Mamma, starring Toni Collette and Monica Bellucci - a suburban American woman who inherits her grandfather's "Mafia empire," and guided by the Firm's trusted consigliere, defies everyone's expectations – including her own – as the new head of the family business. The cast also includes Alfonso Perugini, Giulio Corso, and Alessandro Bressanello. This looks hilarious! I don't think this kind of wacky concept would work as well without Toni Collette leading the way. Stay tuned for a full trailer.

Here's the red band teaser trailer (+ poster) for Catherine Hardwicke's Mafia Mamma, from YouTube:

Mafia Mamma is a hilarious, action-packed comedy about a suburban American woman who inherits her grandfather’s Mafia empire, and guided by the Firm’s trusted consigliere, defies everyone’s expectations, including her own, as the new head of the family crime business. Mafia Mamma is directed by American filmmaker Catherine Hardwicke, director of the films Thirteen, Lords of Dogtown, The Nativity Story, Twilight, Red Riding Hood, Plush, Miss You Already, Miss Bala, and Don't Look Deeper previously, plus the "Dreams in the Witch House" segment in Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. The screenplay is written by J. Michael Feldman and Debbie Jhoon; from an idea by Amanda Sthers. Produced by Christopher Simon, Amanda Sthers, and Toni Collette. This was shot in Italy earlier this year. Bleecker Street will debut Hardwicke's Mafia Mamma in select US theaters starting April 14th, 2023 next spring. First impression?