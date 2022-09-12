Tora Hallström as Artist Hilma af Klint in First Trailer for 'Hilma' Biopic

"The spirits – they want us to paint the invisible worlds!" Viaplay UK has revealed the first official trailer for Lasse Hallström's Hilma, the acclaimed Swedish filmmaker with a huge filmography. This hasn't played at any festivals, strangely, and will be arriving in the UK and in Sweden in October for anyone to watch. The film explores the incredible life of Swedish artist Hilma af Klint, who is now widely recognized as one of the Western world's first abstract artists. A story about an unwavering search for the truth about humanity and the universe at a time when men made all the rules. Hilma explores the enigmatic life of Hilma af Klint (1862-1944), whose unconventional and highly spiritual art remained fairly unknown for decades. Hilma boasts an outstanding female-led cast featuring Lena Olin, Lily Cole, and Tora Hallström, along with "Game of Thrones" legend Tom Wlaschiha and "Mr. Robot's" Martin Wallström. This almost looks like Sweden's version of The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, about an artist who sees the world in a different way.

Here's the first official UK trailer (+ poster) for Lasse Hallström's Hilma, direct from Viaplay's YouTube:

Follows Hilma af Klint as she grows up as a curious and scientifically-interested young girl, eagerly looking for the wisdom of life & death. After her beloved sister dies a tragic death, Hilma feels a deepened sense for spiritual and philosophical ideas. While attending the Royal Academy of Fine Arts, she meets a circle of female artists that share her passion. Together they found "The Five" and create occult practices in an attempt to communicate with the spirits of the higher world. Eventually, her search for the higher realms is rewarded and she manages to convey the spiritual world through painting, leaving her with a painting that is unlike anything else in the art world. She convinced her five companions to join her in her vision, creating a spiritual house full of spirit-guided artwork, in a spiral-shaped building. However, the world proves it is not ready yet to understand the gravity and pioneering character of Hilma's paintings…

Hilma is both written and directed by Oscar-nominated Swedish filmmaker Lasse Hallström, director of many films including A Guy and a Gal, Father To Be, The Rooster, My Life as a Dog, The Children of Noisy Village, What's Eating Gilbert Grape, The Cider House Rules, Chocolat, The Shipping News, The Hoax, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, Safe Haven, Hundred-Foot Journey, Hachi: A Dog's Tale, A Dog's Purpose, and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms most recently. Produced by Helena Danielsson, Lasse Hallström, and Sigurjon Sighvatsson. Viaplay UK will release Hallström's Hilma in UK cinemas starting October 28th, 2022 this fall. It also opens in Sweden this October. No US release date has been set yet - stay tuned.