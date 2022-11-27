'Towards A Dream in the USA' - Malick Made a Louis Vuitton Short

What if Terrence Malick started making commercials for corporations instead of feature films? We now have an actual answer to that question. There's a short ad video from overpriced fashion brand Louis Vuitton called Towards A Dream in the USA that was released a few months ago. It turns out this was shot by the acclaimed American filmmaker Terrence Malick, who hasn't made a new feature since last directing A Hidden Life in 2019. It's not that good, but now we know who made this. "Actually shot about a year ago but only released this fall, the project found Malick reteaming with cinematographer Alexis Zabé (The Florida Project, Post Tenebras Lux), and uses a piece from Michael Nyman's stirring score for The Piano." It's not an exciting film - just a bunch of kids interacting with an ugly Louis Vuitton trunk. I kind of hate this short - there's nothing unique or interesting about it, Malick is aping his own style for money. And it uses kids to sell us fancy luggage? This is so bad. But hey, it's a new Malick film so we're posting it anyway. Have a look.

Thanks to our friends at The Film Stage for the tip on this film. Here's the full campaign description on LV's YouTube: "As part of an enduring journey exploring dreamlike landscapes around the globe, Louis Vuitton lands in the USA for the latest chapter of its ongoing campaign. In a series of chapters thus far spanning Iceland, Greece, Jordan and France, this latest [ad] campaign touches down in wild surroundings of New Mexico and Texas where the iconic Louis Vuitton trunk acts as an imaginary vessel from which a young boy and his band of friends set out on an adventure. Photographer Viviane Sassen captures whimsical shots depicting the unbridled imagination of youth. In White Sands, New Mexico and the wilderness outside of Austin, Texas, perspectives are played with, shadows enlivened, and nature harnessed." This special LV short film was directed by Austin-based filmmaker Terrence Malick with cinematographer Alexis Zabé. For more info on the ad campaign, visit their official site. To watch more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?