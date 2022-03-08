New Trailer for Chinese Sci-Fi 'Restart the Earth' About Sentient Plants

Angry sentient plants turn against humanity! Whoa! What a cool concept. ITN Distribution has debuted a new international trailer a for Chinese epic sci-fi survival movie called Restart the Earth. Following the immense success of China's Wandering Earth, it seems their epic disaster movie industry is getting bigger and churning out more projects year after year. When a drug to replicate plant cells creates a sentient form of a flower, the planet is over taken by flora and humankind is wiped out. A Chinese task force, a widowed father and his young daughter fight to survive in a mission to inject an antidote to the core of the plants to reverse their growth. They must "restart the Earth." This is totally a movie Hollywood would've made in the 90s, but now China is making all of these movies nowadays. As long as they're a hit in China, that's all that matters! Restart the Earth stars Mickey He, Mi Luo, Michelle Ye, Li Ning, Li Ruoxi, Ye Xinyu, and Huang Kai-Lun. This looks really bad, but also kind of looks amazing?! You just gotta see this for yourself.

Here's the international trailer (+ posters) for Zhenzhao Lin's Restart the Earth, from YouTube:

And here's another quick Chinese trailer for Zhenzhao Lin's Restart the Earth, also from YouTube:

To fight desertification, human beings developed special drugs to promote the reproduction of plant cells, but accidentally liberated the plant stress system and awakened the plant intelligence. Over-proliferating plants quickly engulfed cities and attacked humans. A global green tide that can cause the disappearance of human civilization is about to strike. A global joint action team was dispatched to implement drugs to suppress plant activities. The Chinese team and the survivors met in danger, traversed the ruins of the city, and worked together to complete the difficult task. Restart the Earth, originally known as 重启地球 in Mandarin, is directed by the Chinese filmmaker Zhenzhao Lin, director of the films The Unity of Heroes, Snakes, Monkey King: The Volcano, Snakes 2, The Enchanting Phantom, and Rats on a Train previously. No screenwriter credit is listed. The film already opened in theaters in China late last year. ITN Distribution will be releasing but no official date has been confirmed yet - stay tuned for updates. Is anyone interested?