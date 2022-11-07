Trailer for Comic Book Artist Doc 'Dave Stevens: Drawn to Perfection'

"His lines were so clean and so sharp." "There's a certain magic involved." An official trailer is available for a documentary film celebrating the life and work of an iconic comic book artist / beloved illustrator named Dave Stevens. Directed by Kelvin Mao, the film Dave Stevens: Drawn to Perfection will be out on VOD to watch starting in early December later this year. Dave Stevens is best known as the creator of The Rocketeer comic series and also for reintroducing the world to 50's pin-up model Bettie Page. While carving out his own unique corner of importance in comic book and illustration art, Dave showed the world what it's like to pursue the life of a creative individual. Considered one of the best illustrators of his generation, Dave Stevens lived life the way he drew, meticulously pursuing a perfection he saw in his mind. His elegant brush work and iconic imagery continue to attract fans and inspire new generations of artists. This doc seems like a very loving, amusing tribute to this comic book legend, as well as his unique work and fun attitude. Enjoy.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Kelvin Mao's doc Dave Stevens: Drawn to Perfection, from YouTube:

Dave Stevens was a once-in-a-lifetime artist who created the hit comic book series The Rocketeer that reintroduced the world to '50s pin-up queen Bettie Page and was adapted into a beloved feature film. Dave carried with him a style born of 1930s American Pop Culture, an era he never experienced firsthand, but it lived on in his heart and also through his illustrations. His award-winning, 35-year career spanned ads, comics, animation, movies, and TV working with iconic luminaries like Jack Kirby, Doug Wildey, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, John Landis, and Joe Johnston. Widely considered one of the best illustrators of his generation, Dave Stevens lived life the way he drew, meticulously pursuing a perfection he saw in his mind. His elegant brush work and iconic imagery continue to attract fans and inspire new generations of artists. Dave Stevens: Drawn to Perfection is directed by filmmaker Kelvin Mao, making his very first feature after a few other small projects. Produced by Rob Chatlin and Kelvin Mao. Executive produced by Robert Windom. The doc film will debut direct-to-VOD / DVD starting on December 2nd, 2022 this fall.